X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

12-Year-Old Boy From PoK Arrested Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI

Updated: May 6, 2017, 9:23 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
12-Year-Old Boy From PoK Arrested Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Jammu: A 12-year-old boy from Pakistan- occupied Kashmir has been arrested by the army after he crossed over into the Indian territory along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an army official said on Saturday.

Army strongly suspects that he was sent by the Pakistan Army along with terrorists to conduct probe of infiltration routes and patrol track of the army.

"A patrol of the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) apprehended a 12-year-old intruder from Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had crossed over to this side of LoC late last evening in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district", defence spokesman said.

CN jiomag contest

The boy named Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, who is the son of a retired Baloch Regiment soldier of Dunger Pel village in PoK, was found moving suspiciously near the LoC on our side, he said.

On being challenged by the army's patrol party, the boy immediately surrendered, the spokesman said.

It is suspected that the boy was sent by the terrorists in connivance with the Pakistan Army to probe routes for infiltration across the Line of Control, army sources said.

This exposes Pakistan on the human rights front as to how a 12-year-old child has been pushed by them into the Indian territory to probe LoC areas seeded with minefields in a highly militarised belt, army sources said.

The boy will be handed over to the police by the Army for further investigation.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 9:11 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.