12-year-old Nigerian Student Sexually Assaulted in Greater Noida School
A police official said that a complaint was made in the case after which the accused man was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 for an unnatural offence.
Greater Noida: The family of a 12-year-old Nigerian student has alleged that their son was sexually assaulted for five years by a bookseller of a private school in Greater Noida.
The accused, who works as a bookseller in the school, has been arrested, police said.
A police official said that a complaint was made in the case after which the accused man was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 for unnatural sex.
This news comes just barely two months after 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was molested & murdered in the washroom of a Gurugram school washroom.
