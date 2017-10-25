GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
12-year-old Nigerian Student Sexually Assaulted in Greater Noida School



CNN-News18

Updated:October 25, 2017, 9:41 AM IST

Representative image
Greater Noida: The family of a 12-year-old Nigerian student has alleged that their son was sexually assaulted for five years by a bookseller of a private school in Greater Noida.

The accused, who works as a bookseller in the school, has been arrested, police said.

A police official said that a complaint was made in the case after which the accused man was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 for unnatural sex.

This news comes just barely two months after 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was molested & murdered in the washroom of a Gurugram school washroom.

