13 Flights Diverted, Dozens Delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport Due to 'VIP Movement'

#9Wupdate: Due to air traffic congestion consequent to VVIP movement at #Delhi airport, some of our flights are affected. (1/2) — Jet Airways (@jetairways) November 4, 2017

#TravelUpdate: Due to congestion at Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. 1/2 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 4, 2017

#WATCH: Current situation at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, long delays due to VIP movement pic.twitter.com/3g0fDs62Lf — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2017

@jetairways what a pathetic service for flight 9W856 LKO to Pune. My wife and infant son stucked at Delhi airport due to flight delay. — Anuj Awasthi (@AnujAwasthi01) November 4, 2017

Story of a simple journey ruined by supposed vvip movement in @Delhi_Airport pic.twitter.com/6mJLkxzC2a — Srinivasan Tatachari (@srinitata) November 4, 2017

@narendramodi my #jetairways flight got delayed by 3 hours and their staff says it’s coz of ur VVIP arrival at Delhi airport. Thank you sir! — Pankil (@pankilc) November 4, 2017

Left meeting at 6.30 pm for delhi airport.1 hour to reach.45 mnts at @IndiGo6E counter.45 mnts at waiting area,45 mnts in stationary plane ! — vipul mittra (@vmittra) November 4, 2017

Delhi Airport T1 at this point has more people than New Delhi Railway Station. — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) November 3, 2017

Absurd flight delay - over 3 hours for @PMOIndia movement in delhi airport. Never heard of such inefficient management @AshokGajapathi1 — Kalikesh Singh Deo (@DeoKalikesh) November 4, 2017

At least two international and 11 domestic flights were diverted and dozens delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to congestion in the airspace reportedly caused by VIP movement.Officials told ANI that flights had to be diverted between 5.30 pm and 6.15 pm because of an unusually high frequency of VIP charter planes landing at the Delhi airport. There was also a lack of parking space for aircraft and the diversions were necessary to maintain air safety and efficiency, they said.However, temporary flight restrictions meant the delays continued for several hours with subsequent flights getting affected. Around 9 pm, the Delhi Airport's website showed nearly 90 domestic flights scheduled to arrive at IGI had been delayed or diverted.As crowds swelled at the terminal, several airlines took to Twitter to inform passengers to check their flight status before heading for the airport."Due to air traffic congestion consequent to VVIP movement at #Delhi airport, some of our flights are affected," Jet Airways tweeted.SpiceJet also tweeted a similar advisory, asking passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.A video tweeted by the news agency ANI, showed long queues at the Terminal 1D, which handles a large number of domestic arrivals and departures.Many stranded passengers expressed their frustration on social media websites.Among those stuck was Biju Janata Dal leader Kalikesh Deo who tagged PM Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju about the snag.