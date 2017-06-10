13 Infiltrating Terrorists Killed on LoC in 96 Hours: Army

Jammu: The Indian Army said on Saturday it has killed 13 terrorists during last 96 hours as it foiled multiple infiltration bids on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The sinister design of Pakistan Army to push in multiple groups of armed intruders across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by pro-active operations being carried out on the LoC," said a statement issued by the Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command.

"Relentless operations mounted by troops have successfully intercepted group s of intruders all along the LoC in Gurez, Machil, Naugam and Uri sectors leading to elimination of 13 intruders during the last 96 hours," it said, adding that this includes groups of four and three armed intruders who were tracked and eliminated in Machil and Naugam sectors respectively as reported on June 8.

"Since then, the operations in Gurez and Uri sectors have further progressed. Five armed intruders have been killed in Uri sector so far and one intruder had been killed in Gurez sector close to the LoC.

"Explosives, inflammable material and arms and ammunition recovered from the intruders indicate Pakistan's designs to orchestrate high profile terror incidents targeting innocent civilian population and security forces during the holy month of Ramadan," the statement said.

