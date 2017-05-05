14 Dead, 24 Injured as Truck Overturns in UP

Lucknow: At least 14 people were killed and 24 injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etah early on Friday morning.

Police said the accident took place in Sarai Neem area when the mini truck lost its balance and overturned. The vehicle fell into a pit.

Senior district officials, including the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief operations.

All the deceased were reportedly from Agra. The injured were admitted to a district hospital in Agra, the condition of at least four of them was said to be critical.

Officials said the truck was returning from Kundal Nagariya village on Fatehabad Road when the vehicle, apparently negotiating a steep turn at a high speed, turned turtle and fell into the pit.