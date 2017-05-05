X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

14 Dead, 24 Injured as Truck Overturns in UP

News18.com

Updated: May 5, 2017, 9:22 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
14 Dead, 24 Injured as Truck Overturns in UP
Picture for representation.

Lucknow: At least 14 people were killed and 24 injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etah early on Friday morning.

Police said the accident took place in Sarai Neem area when the mini truck lost its balance and overturned. The vehicle fell into a pit.

Senior district officials, including the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief operations.

CN jiomag contest

All the deceased were reportedly from Agra. The injured were admitted to a district hospital in Agra, the condition of at least four of them was said to be critical.

Officials said the truck was returning from Kundal Nagariya village on Fatehabad Road when the vehicle, apparently negotiating a steep turn at a high speed, turned turtle and fell into the pit.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 9:22 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.