15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Thrashed in Rajasthan

Bikaner: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and thrashed badly in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the night of December 24, 2016.

The girl was abducted by Rakesh Bhargava (22) who raped her along with Kalu (26) in Bhompura village, they said.

After the rape, the accused thrashed her rupturing her ribs and injuring her eye, police said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur, they said.

A case has been registered against the two accused, SHO Bidasar police station Prahalad Rai said, adding Rakesh and Kalu were arrested on Wednesday.