15-year-old Launches NGO to Deliver Oxygen to Gorakhpur Hospitals

The deaths of more than 60 children between August 7 to August 11 at Gorakhpur's BRD Hospital affected 15-year-old Khushi Chandra so much that she decided to launch a not-for-profit organisation — OXYGEN GORAKHPUR.The NGO aims to enrich lives of those suffering from any medical condition by assuring them security and continuous supply of oxygen to hospitals across Gorakhpur. The organisation aims to deliver oxygen cylinders to meet the sufficient requirements of any hospital, reports ANI.The future ambition of OXYGEN is to introduce delivery services by allocating oxygen provision vans.Chandra's 'OXYGEN GORAKHPUR' also will work towards serving and protecting the youth by demonstrating, encouraging and communicating values of relief. It also aims to empower fellow citizens to take action and change the world around them.She further urged people to donate oxygen cylinders, funds and for that matter send a tweet in support to — www.oxygkp.com.