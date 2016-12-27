16 Firsts of '16

Yes, there were many, many lows in 2016 — it was the last year when big names like David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Muhammad Ali and Jayalalithaa walked amongst us. Even while leaving, 2016 took George Michael away from us. It was the last year when the UK was part of the European Union, probably the last year of Hillary Clinton in active politics and the last year when we used Rs 1,000 notes.

But it wasn’t all that bad. To be fair, 2016 also gave us many lovable firsts. From the first cricketer to score 1,000 runs to the first batch of female IAF pilots, here’s a look-back at the most talked-about milestones of 2016.