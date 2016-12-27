»
1-min read

16 Firsts of '16

Judhajit Basu | News18.com

First published: December 27, 2016, 8:36 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Yes, there were many, many lows in 2016 — it was the last year when big names like David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Muhammad Ali and Jayalalithaa walked amongst us. Even while leaving, 2016 took George Michael away from us. It was the last year when the UK was part of the European Union, probably the last year of Hillary Clinton in active politics and the last year when we used Rs 1,000 notes.

But it wasn’t all that bad. To be fair, 2016 also gave us many lovable firsts. From the first cricketer to score 1,000 runs to the first batch of female IAF pilots, here’s a look-back at the most talked-about milestones of 2016.

First of 2016

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.