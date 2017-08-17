GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

16-Year-Old Married to 65-yr-Old Omani Sheikh, Maneka Seeks Sushma's Help

According to media reports, a Class 8 student from Hyderabad was married to a 65-year-old sheikh, Ahmed, from Oman three months ago for Rs 5 lakh.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2017, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
16-Year-Old Married to 65-yr-Old Omani Sheikh, Maneka Seeks Sushma's Help
File photo of Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Union minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday said she would request External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to rescue a 16-year-old girl, who has been married to an Omani sheikh in his sixties reportedly for Rs 5 lakh.

Gandhi took to Twitter to respond to media reports on the incident, which she termed as "deeply disturbing".

"Have asked the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to investigate the case and identify the persons who forced this illegal marriage," she tweeted.

"I would request @SushmaSwaraj to intervene and bring the girl back to India from Oman," the minister wrote on the microblogging site.




She also asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to contact the family members of the girl.

According to media reports, the Class 8 student was married to a 65-year-old sheikh, Ahmed, from Oman three months ago for Rs 5 lakh.

The girl's parents had on Wednesday filled a complaint with the police, alleging that her aunt facilitated the illegal marriage for money.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.