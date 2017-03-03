17 Killed in Truck-Jeep Collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur: At least 17 persons, including three women, were killed and one injured when a truck rammed into an overloaded jeep in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Friday.

The incident took place in the morning, about 16-17 km from Hanumangarh town.

"Almost all the passengers in the jeep died on the spot," a police official told IANS.

The injured has been rushed to a government hospital.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter, the official said.