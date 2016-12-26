17 Trains Rescheduled, 40 Running Late Due to Fog
Rail, air services were affected due to dense fog in north India. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: At least 17 trains were rescheduled and 40 others were running late on Monday due to heavy fog in the many parts of north India, a railway official said.
According to the Northern Railway official, the Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express was running over 26 hours behind schedule, the Howrah Kalka Mail and Poorva Express are running 11 hours behind schedule, and the Sampoorna Kranti Express was over 10 hours late.
The official also said that no trains were cancelled.
Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were only moderately affected and no flight was kept on hold on Monday.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'