17-year-old Rescued From Suspected Blue Whale Game
On getting information from the principal of the government-run institution about an abnormal behaviour of the student, police on Monday got the 17-year-old student admitted to the hospital, a police official said.
Several cases of attempted suicide have been reported from across the country, sparking concerns about the spread of the deadly game.
Balasore: A student of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was admitted to hospital for his alleged involvement with the deadly online Blue Whale Challenge game, police said today.
There was no sign of any self-inflicted injury in his body, though he appeared to have been depressed, he said.
His family had been informed.
The youth, who hailed from Jaleswar area in Balasore district, was staying in a private accommodation. Some of his friends observing sudden changes in his behaviour for a couple of days and informed the principal about it.
He was stated to have discussed with some his friends about the game, they said.
