17-year-old Son Stabs Mother Over Alleged Argument in Kerala

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

First published: February 2, 2017, 6:45 PM IST | Updated: 6 hours ago
Thiruvananthapuram: In a disturbing incident on Thursday morning, a 17-year-old boy stabbed his mother twice in Thiruvananthapuram over an alleged argument between the two.

According to eyewitnesses, both of them were walking on the state secretariat road and having a heated argument when the son suddenly used a pocket knife to stab the mother twice in her neck and abdomen area.

The locals came to rescue her and caught hold of the son, a class 12th student. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. The 17-year-old was, then, taken by the police to cantonment station.

No case has been registered as yet. Police sources told CNN-News18 that they suspected the son was under the influence of drugs. Police
will take the mother's statement and then decide further the course of action."

Meanwhile, Trivandrum Medical College official said that Deepa was stable. Though she had sustained two stab wounds, they were not very deep.

