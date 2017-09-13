GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

170 Indians Evacuated From Hurricane-hit Sint Maarten

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Indian Envoy in Venezuela Rahul Srivastava has informed that 60 other people were also evacuated along with Indians from the hurricane-hit place.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2017, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
170 Indians Evacuated From Hurricane-hit Sint Maarten
Persons evacuated by Gol from St. Maarten arrive in Curaçao. (Image courtesy: India in Venezuela‏/Twitter)
New Delhi: As many as 170 Indians have been evacuated from the hurricane Irma-hit Sint Maarten and brought to the Caribbean island of Curacao by special flights chartered by the Indian government.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Indian Envoy in Venezuela Rahul Srivastava has informed that 60 other people were also evacuated along with Indians from the hurricane-hit place.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in a tweet late last night that 110 Indians and Indian-origin evacuees were brought to Curacao from Sint Maarten.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj on Wednesday said the second flight carrying 60 Indians also landed in Curacao.

"Rahul Srivastava informed that second flight also landed in Curacao with 60 Indians and 30 others from St.Maarten," the minister said on the micro-blogging site.

Sint Maarten, that is jointly administered by France and the Netherlands, was directly in hurricane Irma's path. The island suffered widespread destruction after the storm made landfall last week and wreaked havoc on the Caribbean islands.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES