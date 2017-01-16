173 Hawala Cases Registered In J&K Since 2001: Mufti
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said hawala money was being used to fund terror activities and violence in the state and 173 such cases have been registered in the state since 2001.
"As per reports from CID, hawala channels are being used to fund terror and violence in the state. Since 2001, 173 hawala cases have been registered. Challans were issued in 90 of these," she said in a written reply in the Assembly.
Of the total, 45 cases are under investigation, while sanction is awaited in 23 cases. Nine cases were "untraced" and six not admitted, Mufti said.
Recommended For You
- revisiting old times!Rekha Is Ditching Kanjivaram Saris For Something Strange These Days
- Partner ContentWatch: How People Closest to Us, Transform Us in a Moment
- pune odiKedar Jadhav Gave Us No Chance, Says England Captain Eoin Morgan
- The Next GalaxySamsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know
- CHASE MASTER'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Overtakes 'Little Master' Sachin Tendulkar