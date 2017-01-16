173 Hawala Cases Registered In J&K Since 2001: Mufti

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said hawala money was being used to fund terror activities and violence in the state and 173 such cases have been registered in the state since 2001.

"As per reports from CID, hawala channels are being used to fund terror and violence in the state. Since 2001, 173 hawala cases have been registered. Challans were issued in 90 of these," she said in a written reply in the Assembly.

Of the total, 45 cases are under investigation, while sanction is awaited in 23 cases. Nine cases were "untraced" and six not admitted, Mufti said.