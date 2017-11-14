GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

18-Month-Old Toddler Raped by Neighbour Who Came to Play With Her

As she was crying afterwards, her mother took her to a nearby hospital where it was found that she had been sexually assaulted.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2017, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
18-Month-Old Toddler Raped by Neighbour Who Came to Play With Her
Image for representation.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in south Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening in Shahpur Jat area and the accused was arrested.

The accused sexually assaulted the girl when he came to her house to play with her, the police said.

As she was crying afterwards, her mother took her to a nearby hospital where it was found that she had been sexually assaulted.

Subsequently, the accused was identified and arrested, the police said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES