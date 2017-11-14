18-Month-Old Toddler Raped by Neighbour Who Came to Play With Her
As she was crying afterwards, her mother took her to a nearby hospital where it was found that she had been sexually assaulted.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in south Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Monday evening in Shahpur Jat area and the accused was arrested.
The accused sexually assaulted the girl when he came to her house to play with her, the police said.
As she was crying afterwards, her mother took her to a nearby hospital where it was found that she had been sexually assaulted.
Subsequently, the accused was identified and arrested, the police said.
