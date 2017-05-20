DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
1888 Hailstorm In India Among The Deadliest Weather Events Ever
Picture for Representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
United Nations: An 1888 hailstorm in India has been identified by the UN weather agency among the all- time deadly weather events.
The severe hailstorm near Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh killed 246 people. This is the first time that the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes has broadened its scope from temperature and weather records to address impacts of specific events.
"The human aspect inherent in extreme events should never be lost," he added.
While the in-depth investigation by a WMO expert committee documented mortality records for five specific weather-related events, it did not address heat- or cold- waves, drought and floods.
Other record-breaking weather events included a 1989 tornado in Bangladesh that killed an estimated 1,300 people, destroying the Manikganj district; a 1994 lightning-caused oil tank fire in Dronka, Egypt, which took 469 lives, while 21 people were killed by a single lightning bolt to a hut in the Manica Tribal Trust Lands in what was then Rhodesia.
The findings were announced ahead of two major conferences on improving multi-hazard early warning systems and strengthening disaster risk reduction, taking place in Cancun, Mexico this month and organised by WMO and the UN Office on Disaster Risk Reduction. Overall mortality can also decrease as a result of continuous improvement in related forecasting and warning infrastructure.
The experts stressed that overall mortality can decrease as a result of continuous improvement in related fore castingand warning infrastructure. However even with improvements, mortality from weather-related events will continue.
"In order to put potential future weather-related catastrophes into accurate historical context, it is useful tohave knowledge of baseline changes in weather-related mortality as monitored over the last one hundred and fifty years of official international weather records," said the WMO committee.
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Thanks 'Buddy' Brother Ajit for Role in Career
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna Met At Cannes 2017 And The Result Is Iconic!
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Amitabh Bachchan Can't Be Replaced: KBC Producers
- IPL 2017: Gambhir Apologises to Fans After KKR's Journey Ends