18th NEST Junior Scholarship Test Results 2017 Released On nest.net.in; Registrations Open for 19th NEST – Senior Scholarship Test 2018
18th NEST Junior Scholarship Test Results 2017 have been released by the Nationwide Education and Scholarship Test Board on its official website - nest.net.in.
The online test of NEST Junior 2017 was held on 30th July 2017 in various centres in 59 cities across India. As per the result, 1017 students have been enlisted in NEST Junior-1 exam results while 943 students are there in the NEST Junior-2 exam results.
Candidates who had applied for NEST Junior Scholarship Test 2017 can check their results on the official website by following the instructions below:
How to Check NEST Junior Scholarship Test Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - nest.net.in
Step 2: Click on Result tab on the top, it will take you to http://nest.net.in/latest-info.htm
Step 3: For NEST Junior – I Rankwise Results, click on NEST-JUNIOR-I-2017-RANKWISE
OR
For NEST Junior – II Rankwise Results, click on NEST-JUNIOR-II-2017-RANKWISE
Step 4: These will open pdf documents wherein candidates can check their rank by CTRL+F with their Roll Number
Step 5: Dowload the pdf, take a print out of the page where your name appears
The results are segregated on the basis of color coding wherein names of students in Golden Color will be conferred scholarships, names in Green will get only Certificates of Appreciation and names in Yellow will not receive certificates as their score is below 40%.
Candidates who find any discrepancy in their names or any details pertaining to their NEST 2017 exam can notify the board on or before 30th September 2017.
The agency will verify personal and academic details of the candidates either via phone and/or in person in the first week of October, 2017 before disbursing the scholarships and certificates.
The candidates who have won either Scholarships or Certificates will receive the same in the last week of November 2017 via registered post however they will be able to download the scores and Certificates in the first week of November itself.
Meanwhile, the registration process for 19th NEST-Senior Scholarship Test-2018 for degree students of Science, Engineering & Medical courses & for Class 12th (Science) has begun.
