19-year-old Raped by Three Brothers-in-law at Husband's 'Behest'

Vadodara: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her three brothers-in-law at the "behest" of her husband at their house in Dahod district last Saturday, police said on Saturday.

While the woman's 20-year-old husband and one of his elder brother were arrested on May 24 from the house in Abhlod village where the incident took place, two others are absconding, a police official said. The crime was allegedly committed by the elder brothers of the victim's husband, who, having a dispute with his wife, "wanted to settle the scores" with her, Dahod rural police station sub-inspector N K Desai told PTI.

The woman had gone to her parents' house in Gadoi village on May 20 and was forcibly brought back to her husband's house. Her family members later lodged a complaint with the local police that she was kidnapped.

"After bringing her home in Abhlod village, her husband locked her up in a room and asked his brothers to rape her saying he wanted to settle scores with her and wanted to get rid of her. All of them took turns to rape her," Desai said.

The officer said the couple was married for a year. All the accused are married and they live in the same house with their families and parents, he said.

A police team was rushed to Abhlod yesterday which freed the woman, Desai said.

An FIR was registered on May 23 on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman who said she was kidnapped and gang-raped.

The three men were booked under various sections of IPC, Desai said, adding that the victim's husband was charged with kidnapping.