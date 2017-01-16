1984 anti-Sikh Riot: SC Seeks Report on Status of Investigation into Cases

New Delhi: A two judge bench of the Supreme Court on Monday sought a comprehensive status report on the probe into the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up in 2014.

Justice Dipak Mishra and Justice R. Banumathi asked for the report as the petition S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon submitted that the SIT has not been able to carry out the probe and has thus failed.

On December 21, a Delhi court last year granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on the condition that he would cooperate with the investigation agency and would not leave country without permission.

The Delhi High Court on an earlier occasion on November 4 rejected Kumar’s plea to consider changing the judge who was hearing the case.

His case was then transferred to the Patiala House Court which directed the district Judge to video record the proceedings.

The Centre earlier told the court that further investigation was on in 21 out of the total of 221 cases. The court has adjourned the matter for next hearing on February 20.

Kumar has been accused of instigating a mob for killing two Sikhs - Sohan Singh and his son Avtar Singh - in Delhi's Janakpuri area on November 1, 1984.