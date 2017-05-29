1993 Mumbai Blasts: TADA Court Order in Abu Salem Case Likely Today

Mumbai: A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court is likely to pronounce order against underworld gangster Abu Salem in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Salem is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai after being sentenced to life imprisonment in for the 1995 murder of builder Pradeep Jain.

A total of 257 people were killed and 713 injured on March 12, 1993 in serial blasts at 13 places in the city, including Bombay Stock Exchange, Air-India building and hotels 'Sea Rock' and 'Juhu Centeur', destroying property worth Rs 27 crore.

Apart from Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in 2005, others facing trial in the case are Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Qayyum.

The TADA court had earlier convicted 100 men in the blasts case, including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Dutt, who was convicted under the Arms Act in the, was released from jail last year.