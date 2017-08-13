GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Army Men Killed During Encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian District

The gun battle started after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Shopian and the militants opened fire.

Updated:August 13, 2017, 10:02 AM IST
Jammu: Two Army men were killed and three others, including a captain, injured in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday night.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of terrorists in Avneera village of the district, a police official said.

He said as the security forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired at them which was retaliated by the law enforcement personnel, triggering a gunfight.

Five soldiers were injured and they were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army. Two of them succumbed to their injuries.

