Two Army Men Killed During Encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian District
The gun battle started after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Shopian and the militants opened fire.
Jammu: Two Army men were killed and three others, including a captain, injured in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday night.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of terrorists in Avneera village of the district, a police official said.
He said as the security forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired at them which was retaliated by the law enforcement personnel, triggering a gunfight.
Five soldiers were injured and they were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army. Two of them succumbed to their injuries.
