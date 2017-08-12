2 Brothers Die While Cleaning Sewer at East Delhi Mall; Father, Fireman 'Critical'

: Two brothers died and their father was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after they inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a sewer at a shopping mall in Anand Vihar on Saturday, the police said.A firefighter, involved in the rescue operation, also inhaled the toxic fumes and was admitted to the hospital, they added.Yusuf (50) and his two sons -- Jahangir (24)and Izaz (22) -- collapsed while cleaning the sewer, the police said. As they did not come out of it for a long time, the police and fire department were informed.One of the firemen, Mahipal, who had entered the sewer, also inhaled the toxic fumes and collapsed, the police said. All the four were rushed to the Hedgewar Hospital, where Jahangir was declared "brought dead" and Izaz died subsequently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said.She added that Yusuf and Mahipal were undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition was critical. Last week, three men who were manually cleaning a sewer line at Lajpat Nagar had died after inhaling noxious fumes.The incident was reported three weeks after the death of four men while cleaning a septic tank in south Delhi's Ghitorni.