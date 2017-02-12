2 Civilians, 2 Army Jawans Among Seven Killed in Kulgam Encounter

Kulgam (J&K): Four Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a pre-dawn encounter that also left two Army men and two civilians dead at a village in south Kashmir.

Three army personnel, including an officer, were injured in the operation and airlifted to Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar. Their condition was stated to be stable, a police official said.

Director General of Police SP Vaid told PTI that security forces have achieved a "major success" by gunning down the four militants. "However, it is unfortunate that two soldiers were martyred and son of the house owner got caught in the cross-fire and succumbed to injuries," he said earlier in the day.

Giving details of the encounter, official sources said that acting on a tip-off from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Nagabal Village in Frisal, about 70 km south of Srinagar, was cordoned off by the Army, police and para-military forces at around 4.30 am.

They said the intelligence input was clear that militants were hiding in a house in the village.

On being spotted, the troops, who were accompanied by the house owners, came under heavy fire in which two jawans identified as Lance Naik Raghuvir Sigh and Lance Naik Gopal Singh Badoria were killed.

In the gun battle that ensured, three militants managed to escape in the nearby jungles, while four other militants belonging to banned Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were killed. Out of the four militants, three have been identified as Mudasir Ahmed Tantray, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Azhar Ahmed, and efforts were on to identify the fourth one, PTI said.

(With PTI inputs)