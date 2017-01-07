2 CRPF Personnel Injured as Insurgents Target Group in Manipur

Imphal: Two CRPF troopers were seriously wounded when suspected insurgents attacked a group of paramilitary personnel in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday evening, police said.

Both of them were evacuated to hospital where, according to hospital sources, their condition is stable.

Police said that the attack took place when the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, part of the security team of the Imphal West District Collector, had come out of the office to make some purchases in the market at Naoremthong.

There has been no claim for the attack. Police and additional personnel rushed at Naoremthong about 6 km from the state capital. However, no arrest could be made.

According to police, apart from normal work of the district, the office is intended to handle election related matters in March assembly elections and the complex is strictly guarded round the clock.

Meanwhile, a brother and sister were charred to death at Makhan village in Senapati district when a house caught fire on Friday night while they were sleeping, police said.

The deceased were identified as Jamkhen and his sister Merai.

Property worth lakhs of rupees were also destroyed. Fire fighters feel that electric short circuit may have caused the devastating fire.