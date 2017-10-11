GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2 Jawans Martyred, 2 Terrorists Killed During Encounter in Kashmir's Bandipore

The operations is still underway and according to sources, more terrorists are holed up at the spot, after security forces were tipped off about a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist.

Updated:October 11, 2017, 8:45 AM IST
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: A fierce gunbattle has broken out between security forces and terrorists at the Hajin area of Bandipore in Jammu and Kashmir. At least two terrorists have been killed and two jawans have been martyred, tweeted J&K Police.




The operations is still underway and according to sources, more terrorists are holed up at the spot, where security personnel attacked after being tipped off about a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist.

The encounter comes a couple of days after the Army gunned down a top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist — Khalid.

More details awaited...
