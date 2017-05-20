2 Terrorists, 2 Soldiers Killed as Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Handwara

Srinagar: Two terrorists and two soldiers were killed on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid in Nowgam sector of Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

“An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam sector. Two infiltrating terrorists were killed,” an Army official told PTI.

He said two soldiers were also killed in the operation, which was still going on.

Sources said another encounter is on at Ramhal, also in Handwara.

More information awaited...