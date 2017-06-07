20 Dead After Explosion in Firecracker Factory in MP’s Balaghat

Balaghat: At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion inside a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Wednesday.

A fire broke out inside the structure where the unit was running following the explosion.

The incident was reported from Barsa cracker factory in Khari village. Sources put the figure of those dead in the mishap at more than 20.

Multiple blasts were reported from the site due to large stocks of firecrackers. Senior officials from police and administration reached the spot and sent the injured to hospital.

Rescue efforts were on till reports last came in.