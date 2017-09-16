2017 Saw The Most Cases of Violent Cow Vigilantism, Says Report

Six men accused of killing dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Rajasthan's Alwar have been given a clean chit by the Rajasthan Police. While the Alwar lynching, which took place on April 1, was the first major instance of cow violence reported this year, the last six months, said a report by IndiaSpend.com, has been the deadliest in the decade so far.The website claims that a total of 78 such incidents have been reported since the year 2010 and of those, 35 incidents or 45% of attacks took place in 2017.According to their database, no incidents of cow-related violence were reported in 2010 and 2011, one each was reported in 2012 and 2013 and three in 2014. There was, however, a sharp and steady rise in such instances in 2015, which saw 13 cases being reported. The upward trend continued in 2016 with 25 cases and 2017 has seen 35 cases so far.According to the report, 87% of the victims who died in such cases are Muslims. Since 2010, 30 people have died at the hands of self-styled cow vigilantes. 26 of these 30 were Muslims.Of the total number of targets for cow-related violence, Muslims make up 53%.Out of the 78 such cases since 2010, from where Indiaspend's database begins, the victims of cow-related violence were booked by the police in 36 cases. That means 46% of victims of cow-related violence have had to face charges.The report said, "97% (76 of 78) of such incidents were reported after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government came to power in May 2014."It adds that 52% of these cases were reported from states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).