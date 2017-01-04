2017 Manipur Assembly Elections: All You Need to Know

Can the congress retain power in Manipur election 2017?

The NE states have the tendency of voting into power whichever party is in power at the centre. There are more worrying factors for congress if elections in 2017 must be retained.



Manipur will go to poll: 4 & 8 March (two phases)

Population in 2011: 0.26 crore

Assembly seats: 60

Party in power: Congress



Chief Minister: Okram Idobi Singh

Other contenders: BJP, Naga People’s Front

Party-wise seats in assembly poll 2012(total seats 60)



Party Won Vote %

Indian National Congress 42 42.42%

All India Trinamool Congress 7 17.00%

Lok Jan Shakti Party 1 0.55%

Manipur State Congress Party 5 8.39%

Naga Peoples Front 4 7.50%

Nationalist Congress Party 1 7.23%

Lok Sabha result 2014) (total seats 2

Party Won Vote %

Indian National Congress 2 41.91%

Issues Likely to Dominate

- Implementation of strict law for the protection of indigenous people's rights in Manipur will be the core election issue in the upcoming 2017 general election

Key Players

- O. Ibobi Singh

- Gaikhangam

- Th. Debendra Singh

- Phungzathang Tonsing

- I. Hemochandra Singh

- Govindas Konthoujam

- M. Okendro

- Ngamthang Haokip

- Francis Ngajokpa

- Kh. Ratankumar Singh

- AK. Mirabai Devi

- Abdul Nasir