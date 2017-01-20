2017 Mustang Super Snake Gets a Shelby Surprise

To mark the 50th anniversary of the original Mustang Super Snake, Shelby American is building a new model based on the current generation pony car with up to 750hp on tap.

Making its surprise debut in Arizona during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, the new car promises to follow exactly the same recipe of ultimate performance and ultimate affordability that made the original car so good.

"The newest Super Snake is both extraordinarily fast and a thrill to drive. In a world filled with sterile cars, it's a throwback to a time when people enjoyed driving," said Gary Patterson, Shelby American President.

How fast and thrilling exactly will be down to the individual customer, as Shelby will be offering the new car in two states of supercharged tune of 670hp or 750hp.

With this latter package fitted to the car's 5-liter V8 factory motor, the Super Snake is capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds and can cover the quarter mile in 10.9 seconds. And that's on standard pump gasoline and standard tires.

But as well as more power, the car gets more visual aggression thanks to a reimagined exterior that includes a custom hood, reworked spoilers and a new rear tail panel and diffuser. Yet it will be the price as much as the car's appearance that really gets fans excited.

"We fine-tuned our processes and materials to offer an agile, nimble and balanced car at a lower cost. A turnkey Super Snake starting at $69,995, plus taxes and fees, has more base performance content than any other version in our history." said Vince LaViolette, VP of Operations. "No other car offers so much performance and styling for the price."

That price includes the cost of a donor Mustang, but anyone with a current generation 5-liter GT parked on their driveway could conceivably bring their car to Shelby for a Super Snake makeover for as little as $36,795.

However, to ensure the car's ultimate desirability, Shelby will only be building 500 numbered turnkey models, and each example's serial number will be entered in the official Shelby Registry.