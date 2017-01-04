2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: All You Need to Know
Chief Minister Harish Rawat addresses a press conference in Dehradun. (File Photo: Getty Images)
The BJP has been alternating with the Congress in this state and is waiting to capture power again
Uttarakhand will go to the polls on: 15 February (single phase)
Date of notification: January 20
Last date of nomination: January 27
Population in 2011: 1.01 crore
Assembly seats: 70
Reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled caste: 13
Reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled tribes: 2
Parties in power: Congress, BSP, Progressive Democratic Front
Chief Minister: Harish Rawat
Other contenders: BJP comprises BSP, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (progressive) and independents
Party-wise seats in assembly poll 2012 (total seats 70)
PARTY WON VOTE %
Indian National Congress 32 33.79
Bharatiya Janata Party 31 33.13%
Independent 3 12.34%
Bahujan Samaj Party 3 12.19%
Uttarakhand Kranti Dal(P) 1 1.93%
Lok Sabha Result 2014 (Total Seats 5)
PARTY WON VOTE %
BJP 5 55.93%
Issues Likely to Dominate
- Demonetisation
- Sustainable development
- Livelihoods and infrastructure that is equipped to handle ecological disasters that the region is prone to.
- Unemployment remains high and the vulnerability to ecological disasters has only increased. while the state is rich in minerals,
- Irregular mining has made the hill region more prone to floods, landslides and related natural disasters, causing immense damage to life and property.
