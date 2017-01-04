»
2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: All You Need to Know

First published: January 4, 2017, 1:40 PM IST | Updated: 17 hours ago
Chief Minister Harish Rawat addresses a press conference in Dehradun. (File Photo: Getty Images)

The BJP has been alternating with the Congress in this state and is waiting to capture power again

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on: 15 February (single phase)

Date of notification: January 20

Last date of nomination: January 27

Population in 2011: 1.01 crore

Assembly seats: 70

Reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled caste: 13

Reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled tribes: 2

Parties in power: Congress, BSP, Progressive Democratic Front

Chief Minister: Harish Rawat

Other contenders: BJP comprises BSP, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (progressive) and independents

Party-wise seats in assembly poll 2012 (total seats 70)

PARTY WON VOTE %

Indian National Congress 32 33.79

Bharatiya Janata Party 31 33.13%

Independent 3 12.34%

Bahujan Samaj Party 3 12.19%

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal(P) 1 1.93%

Lok Sabha Result 2014 (Total Seats 5)

PARTY WON VOTE %

BJP 5 55.93%

Issues Likely to Dominate

- Demonetisation

- Sustainable development

- Livelihoods and infrastructure that is equipped to handle ecological disasters that the region is prone to.

- Unemployment remains high and the vulnerability to ecological disasters has only increased. while the state is rich in minerals,

- Irregular mining has made the hill region more prone to floods, landslides and related natural disasters, causing immense damage to life and property.

