21 Bars and Restaurants Sealed in Delhi's Hauz Khas Village

Twenty one bars and restaurants in Hauz Khas village were sealed on Saturday for operating without environmental clearances. The action came just days after the Delhi High Court observed that the area was a “ticking time bomb”.The eateries were sealed during a joint operation led by the sub-divisional magistrate, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the police between 9 am and 2 pm, a government official said.The Delhi Pollution Control Committee said that these establishments did not have the consent to establish or operate. The pollution board had sent a show-cause notice in April.The sealing drive was undertaken as the owners of the bars and restaurants failed to reply to the notices.Officials said the sealing was conducted under section 33A of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and section 31A of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.On September 15, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal warned the associations of restaurants owners that they will not be allowed to escape civil and criminal liability in case any unfortunate incident takes place, as there was virtually no space for emergency vehicles to enter the area."The reports of Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, SDMC and the Delhi Jal Board illustrate that the Hauz Khas village is a ticking time bomb without essential civic and emergency services," it had observed.