21-Year-Old Beats All Odds, Scales Mt Everest

Indore:‘Ain’t no mountain high enough’ has been this 21-year-old’s motto in life. And Madhusudan Patidar has finally scaled the highest of them all.

Patidar, a resident of Rau in Indore, has become the second youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest from the North Track. He scaled the mountain last Sunday.

His journey to the top of the world, however, has not been easy. Struggling to arrange Rs 35 lakh that was needed for him to train for the expedition, the 21-year-old’s family sold off their house first, and then mortgaged his mother’s ornaments.

In a sad state of affairs, Patidar received no help from the government either. His application for financial help did not find any takers even as he approached the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, CM Helpline and local political stalwarts including Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahaja and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Patidar, undeterred by zero help from the government, approached his friends, who further spread the word. Soon, scores of people turned up to see Patidar fulfil his dream.

For someone who grew up as a sports enthusiast, friends of the 21-year-old say him scaling the Everest was expected.

“When he was young, he had chased and caught a chain snatcher. Police officials had honoured him too. We always knew he would make his dream come true,” his friends told News18.

He was a regular at the football ground, doing all sorts of physical activities and drills, when he met mountaineering trainer Yogesh Deshmukh, who urged him to scale the Everest. And then, there was no stopping Patidar.

He underwent six years of basic and advanced training at Pahalgam and Dehradun and finally opted to scale the Everest from the North Track starting from Tibet, which is considered one of the toughest routes to get to the peak.

“We are very proud of him. We never let financial constraint get in the way of his dream,” said his mother Chandrakala. She would be seeing her son in the next two weeks.