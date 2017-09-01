21-year-old Rescued From Mumbai Building Rubble After He Dialled 100

#MumbaiBuildingCollapse: Fire Brigade rescues man trapped under debris after 3 hrs with help of search camera,another man similarly rescued pic.twitter.com/xJPTgHCsXG — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

: Twenty-one-year-old Ahmed Ali was pulled out of the rubble of the building that collapsed in the Bhindi Bazaar area of South Mumbai on Thursday after he dialled the police control room. Ali dialled 100 a few times, soon after the building came crashing down. He was trapped in the debris for over three hours.The police control room inquired about Ali's address and passed on the details to the fire brigade. He was stuck on the ground floor of the building when it crumbled and was relying on his mobile phone to get help.According to police officials, Ali's phone kept getting disconnected when he was calling for help, but he was able to provide the address and details of the portion of the building where he stood when the building crashed. The Mumbai fire brigade swung into action after they were informed about Ali.Chief fire officer, P Rahangdale, said, "He was rescued alive by our team after three hours. He was located by using search cameras and rescued by making cavity using hydraulic cutters and spread. He was trapped under a huge debris." Ali worked in a nearby shop and used to sleep on the ground floor of the building. He was admitted to the JJ hospital and has a fracture in lower limbs.The death toll has risen to 34 and a few more are suspected to be stuck under the rubble. Fire brigade and NDRF teams are carrying out the search operations.