22 Second-Year IIT Kanpur Students Suspended For Ragging

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has suspended 22 second-year B.Tech students for ragging their juniors. Six of the students have been suspended for one year, while the other 16 have been barred for three years.The decision came after complaints by first-year students were referred to the Dean Students’ Welfare and Anti-Ragging Committee, who found the second-year students guilty of making their juniors strip and do objectionable acts to each other. The acts were recorded on cell phones and circulated on social media groups.The institute, however, decided against filing police complaints as that would have jeopardised the students' future career prospects.The suspended students will not have the right to appeal for mercy during the expulsion period.