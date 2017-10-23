22-year-old Beaten Up, Shot at as Water Dispute Turns Ugly in Delhi
The video shows a few men, armed with sticks and rods attacking the victim in Delhi's Kapashera, who has been identified as Akash.
A grab from the video showing the violence in Delhi's Kapashera over a water dispute.
New Delhi: A 22-year-old youth was beaten up and shot by his neighbours after a dispute over water turned ugly in Salahpur area of Kapashera, Delhi. The incident left over half-a-dozen people injured.
One of the neighbours, not involved in the fight, took a video of the entire event, which took place on Diwali.
The video shows a few men, armed with sticks and rods attacking the victim, who has been identified as Akash, reported The Times of India. Some women try to guard the victim when a gunshot is heard.
The main accused in the case is Arun Sharma, who had contested the recently concluded councillor elections from Bijwasan. The police said that teams had been dispatched to apprehend Sharma and his co-conspirators, who are all absconding.
The victim was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is said to be critical after suffering multiple fractures and gun wounds.
