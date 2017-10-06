23 Lakh Fish Die Due to Pharma Pollutants in Telangana Lake

Nearly 23 lakh fish have died in Telangana’s Gandigudem Lake due to the pollutants present in the water body.The fish, which were found floating in the lake on Thursday morning, allegedly died due to chemical effluents released by pharmaceutical companies located in the Kazipally Industrial Area.The police have registered a case against five pharma companies found guilty of causing pollution under section 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir) and 278 (making the atmosphere noxious to health) of IPC.There is a precedent to fish dying in lakes around Hyderabad due to pollutants in the water. Earlier this year, 30,000 fish were found dead in Rampally Lake, located 30 kilometres from Hyderabad; 40,000 fish were found floating in Shamirpet Lake and over 20,000 fish died in Medchal.