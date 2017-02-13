23-Year-old Girl Attacked With Acid onboard Train in Kolkata

Kolkata: A 23-Year-old girl was critically injured after she was attacked with acid while travelling in a local train in Kolkata on Sunday night. The girl was travelling to Kalyanpur from Baruipur railway station.

The family of the victim has alleged that Kalyanpur resident Swarup Halder was behind the attack. The victim was admitted at Bangur Hospital in Kolkata.

"Swarup had once threatened the family owing to his acrimony with the victim's father over a plot of land. And since then he has been continuously harassing her for many years," said victim's family.

Some other passengers were also injured in the acid attack. The family also alleged that Swarup had also hurled bombs in their house before Kali puja last year.​