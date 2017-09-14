23-year-old Raped by Taxi Driver at a Park Near Red Fort

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that a taxi driver raped her at a park near Red Fort on Wednesday. The driver, Chunnu Kumar has been arrested.The woman said that she was visiting her brother’s house in Noida and reached New Delhi Railway Station on September 11 night. She bought a ticket to Ludhiana and her train was scheduled to depart around 4:30 am. The police said that she came out of the waiting room around 2 am and Kumar, started a conversation with her.She said that he lied to her that the train had been cancelled and offered to drop her till the bus stand so that she could go to Ludhiana.However, Kumar took her to a secluded part of the Golden Jubilee Park near Red Fort and raped her. He dropped her at the Old Delhi Railway Station and fled, police said.She approached the police and Kumar, a resident of Shastri Park, was arrested.(With PTI inputs)