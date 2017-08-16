24-year-old Dies After His Speeding Superbike Hits Wall in Delhi
Himanshu was riding his Benelli TNT 600i with his two friends Gazi and Lakshay when the incident took place near the footpath of Lady Irwin College Gate at Sikandra Road.
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man died on Tuesday after his speeding superbike met with an accident near Mandi House in Delhi. The accident, which was caught on a camera mounted on another rider’s helmet, took place around 9 pm.
“The PCR received a call around 9 pm about the accident. By the time the police team arrived, the injured was shifted to LNJP Hospital,” said New Delhi DCP BK Singh.
Himanshu was riding his Benelli TNT 600i with his two friends Gazi and Lakshay when the incident took place near the footpath of Lady Irwin College Gate at Sikandra Road. The superbike costs around Rs 5 lakh.
“A camera was installed on Lakshay’s helmet. The footage shows, Gazi and Himanshu were riding ahead when an elderly person was crossing the road. Himanshu’s speeding bike could not stop in time, hit the person and then crashed into Lady Irwin College’s wall,” said DCP Singh.
Passers-by helped the victims and sent them to the hospital.
Delhi Police has registered a case under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence). The cases were registered on the basis of DD entry as no eyewitnesses were present at the spot, claimed police.
Himanshu, a resident of Vivek Vihar, was assisting his father in the family business.
“The PCR received a call around 9 pm about the accident. By the time the police team arrived, the injured was shifted to LNJP Hospital,” said New Delhi DCP BK Singh.
Himanshu was riding his Benelli TNT 600i with his two friends Gazi and Lakshay when the incident took place near the footpath of Lady Irwin College Gate at Sikandra Road. The superbike costs around Rs 5 lakh.
“A camera was installed on Lakshay’s helmet. The footage shows, Gazi and Himanshu were riding ahead when an elderly person was crossing the road. Himanshu’s speeding bike could not stop in time, hit the person and then crashed into Lady Irwin College’s wall,” said DCP Singh.
24-yr-old boy killed after he lost control of his over-speeding bike&hit Lady Irwin College's wall. Case registered: BK Singh, DCP New Delhi pic.twitter.com/35QTbjZm1Y— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2017
Passers-by helped the victims and sent them to the hospital.
Delhi Police has registered a case under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence). The cases were registered on the basis of DD entry as no eyewitnesses were present at the spot, claimed police.
Himanshu, a resident of Vivek Vihar, was assisting his father in the family business.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Bikes That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- GoT S7 Ep 6 Preview: It's Hardhome All Over Again With Jon Snow vs Night King
- Independence Day 2017 – Five Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- Sri Lanka vs India, Pallekele Test: Team India's Report Card
- Janmashtami 2017: Celebrate The Day With Lord Krishna Inspired Playlist