24-year-old Dies After His Speeding Superbike Hits Wall in Delhi

24-yr-old boy killed after he lost control of his over-speeding bike&hit Lady Irwin College's wall. Case registered: BK Singh, DCP New Delhi pic.twitter.com/35QTbjZm1Y — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2017

A 24-year-old man died on Tuesday after his speeding superbike met with an accident near Mandi House in Delhi. The accident, which was caught on a camera mounted on another rider’s helmet, took place around 9 pm.“The PCR received a call around 9 pm about the accident. By the time the police team arrived, the injured was shifted to LNJP Hospital,” said New Delhi DCP BK Singh.Himanshu was riding his Benelli TNT 600i with his two friends Gazi and Lakshay when the incident took place near the footpath of Lady Irwin College Gate at Sikandra Road. The superbike costs around Rs 5 lakh.“A camera was installed on Lakshay’s helmet. The footage shows, Gazi and Himanshu were riding ahead when an elderly person was crossing the road. Himanshu’s speeding bike could not stop in time, hit the person and then crashed into Lady Irwin College’s wall,” said DCP Singh.Passers-by helped the victims and sent them to the hospital.Delhi Police has registered a case under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence). The cases were registered on the basis of DD entry as no eyewitnesses were present at the spot, claimed police.Himanshu, a resident of Vivek Vihar, was assisting his father in the family business.