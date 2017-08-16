GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

24-year-old Dies After His Speeding Superbike Hits Wall in Delhi

Himanshu was riding his Benelli TNT 600i with his two friends Gazi and Lakshay when the incident took place near the footpath of Lady Irwin College Gate at Sikandra Road.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:August 16, 2017, 9:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man died on Tuesday after his speeding superbike met with an accident near Mandi House in Delhi. The accident, which was caught on a camera mounted on another rider’s helmet, took place around 9 pm.

“The PCR received a call around 9 pm about the accident. By the time the police team arrived, the injured was shifted to LNJP Hospital,” said New Delhi DCP BK Singh.

Himanshu was riding his Benelli TNT 600i with his two friends Gazi and Lakshay when the incident took place near the footpath of Lady Irwin College Gate at Sikandra Road. The superbike costs around Rs 5 lakh.

“A camera was installed on Lakshay’s helmet. The footage shows, Gazi and Himanshu were riding ahead when an elderly person was crossing the road. Himanshu’s speeding bike could not stop in time, hit the person and then crashed into Lady Irwin College’s wall,” said DCP Singh.




Passers-by helped the victims and sent them to the hospital.

Delhi Police has registered a case under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence). The cases were registered on the basis of DD entry as no eyewitnesses were present at the spot, claimed police.

Himanshu, a resident of Vivek Vihar, was assisting his father in the family business.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.