1-min read

25-year-old Stabs Friend for Refusing to Get into Same-sex Relationship

After the incident was reported, both the men were taken to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he added.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2017, 3:12 PM IST
25-year-old Stabs Friend for Refusing to Get into Same-sex Relationship
Representative image.
Jhabua: A 25-year-old man attacked his friend with a knife for refusing to get into a same-sex relationship with him in this tribal-dominated town.

After stabbing his friend, the accused also injured himself, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahesh Chandra Jain said the incident took place last night when the accused, identified as Baigla, called the victim to his place and forced him to keep sexual relations with him.

"Baigla invited his 27-year-old male friend to his residence at Old Housing Board Colony. As per the victim's complaint, Baigla stabbed him after he refused to establish a same-sex relationship with him," he added.

Later, Rakesh also injured himself with the same knife, he added.

After the incident was reported, both the men were taken to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he added.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).
