26th World Book Fair to Focus on Environment, Climate Change

Burning environment issues like climate change, global warming, and water pollution will be the main theme for this year's New Delhi World Book Fair.With 'Environment and Climate Change' as its main theme, the 26th edition of the annual book fair, will be held here at Pragati Maidan from January 6.Organised by National Book Trust, in association with ITPO, the event's Theme Pavillion will have an international rights exhibition of nearly 500 titles published in English, Hindi, and other Indian languages."During the fair, discussions, conversation with authors and environmentalists will be organised where the experts will discuss ways through which environment can be saved from further deterioration," the organisers said in a statement.This year's book fair will host European Union as the Guest of Honour Country. The specially designed EU pavillion will showcase the rich and dynamic European culture and literature.The EU member States will exhibit publications in English and other European languages.The fair will also witness panel discussions, talks, workshops, children's activities, screening of short films, special photo exhibits as well as cultural and musical performances, the organisers said.Apart from the EU nations, more than 40 countries including Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Pakistan and United Kingdom will participate in the book fair.In author's corner, visitors can get to interact with some of the well-known writers like Ruskin Bond, Jerry Pinto, Michael Creighton, Paro Anand, Mridula Garg and Ranjit Lal among others.The author interactions will be held at five 'Author's Corners' in 'Reflections' (Hall 11), 'Conversations' (Hangar over lake), 'International Events Corner (Hall 7A), 'Lekhak Manch' (Hall 12-12A), and 'Sahitya Manch' (Hall 8).The annual event will come to an end on January 14.