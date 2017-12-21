278 Killed in Communal Incidents in 3 Years, Says Home Ministry

The number of communal incidents has reduced in the last year, ministry of home affairs informed the Rajya Sabha. According to data released by the government, the country saw 703 incidents of communal nature in 2016 that killed 86 people.Minister of state for home affairs, Hansraj Ahir, said that the number of such incidents was down from 751 in 2015 that led to 97 people being killed. From 2014 to 2015, however, there was an increase—2014 saw 644 such incidents leading to the death of 95 people.Over the last three years, highest number of people were killed in Uttar Pradesh in 2016 (77) in 450 communal incidents, followed by Maharashtra which lost 32 people to 270 such incidents. There were about 197 incidents in Bihar which led to the death of 29 people. Poll-bound Karnataka saw 279 such incidents in which 26 people lost their lives.The minister also pointed out that 24 people were killed in 200 incidents of communal nature in Rajasthan over the last three years. Gujarat saw 182 such incidents from 2014-16 in which 21 people lost their lives.“The Centre has issued Communal Harmony guidelines to all States/Union Territories, which inter alia, lay down standard operating procedures to be put in place to deal with situation arising out of the communal violence. These guidelines are aimed to maintain due vigilance, careful planning and preparatory measures which may prevent and pre-empt any possible incidents of communal violence,” the minister further said.