Just minutes after being acquitted in the 2G scam, DMK leader and daughter of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi said the fact that she was dragged into the case showed how much the system could stoop to ensure DMK’s defeat in the elections.In a statement after her acquittal, Kanimozhi said that she had been waiting for the last six years to see this day and it was a “harrowing” experience.“To be falsely accused in a case for a notional loss of 176 thousand crore rupees to appease the opposition that was stalling the Parliament is atrocious. I was made an accused because I was a director of a company and for only about 20 days, where I had not attended even a single board meeting and where I had not signed a single document. This speaks of the depth to which the system stooped to ensure that I was dragged into (this case) so that DMK is defeated in the election which was hardly five months away,” said Kanimozhi.The DMK MP said she was charge-sheeted with the “sole aim to tag my name with a mind-boggling amount to make sure that Kalaignar’s (Karunanidhi’s) rule will not continue for the next 5-year term.”She said that she never wanted to amass money, else she would have joined politics much sooner. Kanimozhi said she was not greedy for power too, considering how she refused ministerial position.“Despite all this, I was falsely dragged into this which has left me scarred. Now with this behind me, I will do all I can to strengthen my party and work for the people of Tamil Nadu,” she added.Kanimozhi was charged with criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant and criminal conspiracy (Section 120-B), cheating (Section 420) and forgery (Sections 468 and 471), and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.The CBI in its chargesheet has accused Kanimozhi of being in regular touch with A Raja regarding the launch of Kalaignar TV channels. CBI’s investigation showed Kanimozhi was a key stakeholder in the TV channel.