3.5-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Uttarakhand
Representative image. (Reuters)
Dehradun: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Uttarakhand on Monday with tremors felt in state capital Dehradun and its neighbouring Uttarkashi district, officials said. No major loss of life or property has been reported so far.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the tremor was recorded at 2.16 p.m.
"Tremors were felt in Dehradun and Mori village of Uttarkashi. The earthquake was very low, considered slight and no damage was caused to life or property," an IMD official said.
The IMD said that the epicentre of the earthquake was around Dehradun with 30.8 North latitude and 77.9 East longitude. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the ground surface.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP