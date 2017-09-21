3 Civilians Dead, 20 Injured in Attack on CRPF Unit in Kashmir's Tral
Sources said the terrorists opened fire after lobbing grenades at the unit.
Image for representation only.
Srinagar: At least three civilians were killed and 20 injured when terrorists attacked a CRPF unit in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.
Sources said the terrorists opened fire after lobbing grenades at the unit. Seven CRPF jawans were among those injured, sources added.
Local media reports said the attack took place when state minister Naeem Akhter reached Tral to inaugurate a project.
"Three civilians, including two men and a woman, were killed and 30 others including policemen and paramilitary troopers were injured in this attack. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.
"The grenade was reportedly hurled at 11.45 am," PTI quoted a police official as saying.
More details awaited
Sources said the terrorists opened fire after lobbing grenades at the unit. Seven CRPF jawans were among those injured, sources added.
Local media reports said the attack took place when state minister Naeem Akhter reached Tral to inaugurate a project.
"Three civilians, including two men and a woman, were killed and 30 others including policemen and paramilitary troopers were injured in this attack. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.
"The grenade was reportedly hurled at 11.45 am," PTI quoted a police official as saying.
More details awaited
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wankhede Stadium Set to Get New Name After Corporates Show Interest
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 10 Offers on Samsung Galaxy Android Smartphones
- Lipstick Under My Burkha Actor Aahana Kumra Slams Body Shamers
- 10 Best Crime Thrillers That Promise Goosebumps And Excitement
- Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout