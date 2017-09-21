3 Civilians Dead, 20 Injured in Attack on CRPF Unit in Kashmir's Tral

At least three civilians were killed and 20 injured when terrorists attacked a CRPF unit in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.Sources said the terrorists opened fire after lobbing grenades at the unit. Seven CRPF jawans were among those injured, sources added.Local media reports said the attack took place when state minister Naeem Akhter reached Tral to inaugurate a project."Three civilians, including two men and a woman, were killed and 30 others including policemen and paramilitary troopers were injured in this attack. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said."The grenade was reportedly hurled at 11.45 am," PTI quoted a police official as saying.More details awaited