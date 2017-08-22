3 FIRs Filed in Connection with the Death of Children at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital

Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday filed three FIRs related to the death of children allegedly due to the lack of oxygen supply in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College.The FIRs were filed in at a police station in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area.The first FIR deals with corruption charges, the second about negligence leading up to the deaths while the third FIR is about doctors in the hospital having private practices.This comes after the high-power committee probing the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday. The committee was headed by chief secretary Rajiv Kumar.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had formed the committee on August 12 to probe the incident, a day after deaths of scores of children in the state-run BRD Medical College was reported.UP Medical Education minister Ashutosh Tandon had said that action would be taken against those found guilty in the probe.As the first action, the government had suspended the college principal Dr Rajiv Mishra, who subsequently put in his papers accepting moral responsibility for the tragedy.A three-member team of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has charged the administration with negligence, saying no alert was issued regarding shortage of oxygen.The treating doctors should have been alerted seven days in advance that oxygen supply was not being received, the IMA had said on August 18.A total of 60 infants admitted to the government-run facility had died in a span of 48 hours, allegedly because of the disruption in oxygen supply due to pending payments to the supplier, a charge stoutly refuted by the state government.The government has maintained that the children died due to different illnesses, including Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and there was no shortage of oxygen.(With PTI Inputs)​