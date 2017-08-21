3 Infants Die in Raipur Hospital After Drunk Staff Cuts off Oxygen Supply

Three infants died in Raipur’s Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital on Monday after a hospital employee, who was allegedly drunk, accidentally switched off the oxygen supply for three hours. This comes just days after the deaths of 63 children due to alleged oxygen shortage at a Gorakhpur government hospital that created a national outrage.The staff member at the government hospital in Raipur responsible for monitoring oxygen supply was allegedly drunk during duty hours and dozed off. He accidentally switched off the oxygen supply for three hours.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has ordered an inquiry into the deaths of the three infants while claiming it to be “a matter of slight negligence”.“I have spoken to the Director of Health. He took immediate action against the drunk staff member who is responsible for this incident. The issue here is that of being more careful and the director is looking into it,” Singh said.Chhattisgarh Police, however, claimed that the toll could go up due to this alleged negligence.In a horrific tragedy last week, at least 63 children died in Gorakhpur in a similar instance of medical negligence. The BRD Medical College and Hospital run out of oxygen supply on August 7 and children suffering from Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), who needed constant oxygen supply, perished one after another over a period of five days.At least 32 children died on August 10 and 11. CNN-News 18 had reported that even though the hospital authorities knew of a looming oxygen crisis, but did not do anything about it.The supplier who provided oxygen to the Gorakhpur hospital has claimed that their dues were pending for over five months and that they were unable to meet the expenses. Pushpa Sales owner said their dues had mounted to Rs 20 lakh and they had to stop the supply on August 7, soon after which, the children started dying.The supplier had also written to the hospital authorities that they would cut off the supply if their dues were not met with.The Uttar Pradesh government has, however, denied that oxygen shortage was a reason behind the deaths and said that the children died of Japanese Encephalitis and other diseases.