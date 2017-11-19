3 Jaish Terrorists Arrested in Kashmir's Budgam District
In a major success, three militants were arrested in Budgam and an SLR rifle, a pistol and few grenades were seized from their possession, a police official said.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Three terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad have been arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said in Srinagar on Sunday.
In a major success, three militants were arrested in Budgam and an SLR rifle, a pistol and few grenades were seized from their possession, a police official said.
The investigation is going on, the official said, adding that they belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. He did not share further details.
In a major success, three militants were arrested in Budgam and an SLR rifle, a pistol and few grenades were seized from their possession, a police official said.
The investigation is going on, the official said, adding that they belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. He did not share further details.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Rahul & Dhawan Plan Day Four Onslaught at Dinner Table With Kohli
- South African Batsman Smashes 490 Runs in 50-over Match
- Taapsee Pannu Gives It Back To Trolls Who Mocked Her For Wearing Short Dress
- Miss World 2017: Manushi Chhillar Always Calm and Composed, Reveals Ramp Walk Trainer
- Tesla Semi Electric Truck Unveiled, Gets Electric Range of 800 Km