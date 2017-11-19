3 Jaish Terrorists Arrested in Kashmir's Budgam District

Related Stories Security Forces Deny ISIS Claim, Say Lashkar Leadership Wiped Out in Jammu Kashmir

: Three terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad have been arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said in Srinagar on Sunday.In a major success, three militants were arrested in Budgam and an SLR rifle, a pistol and few grenades were seized from their possession, a police official said.The investigation is going on, the official said, adding that they belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. He did not share further details.