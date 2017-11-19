GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

3 Jaish Terrorists Arrested in Kashmir's Budgam District

In a major success, three militants were arrested in Budgam and an SLR rifle, a pistol and few grenades were seized from their possession, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2017, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Jaish Terrorists Arrested in Kashmir's Budgam District
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Three terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad have been arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said in Srinagar on Sunday.

In a major success, three militants were arrested in Budgam and an SLR rifle, a pistol and few grenades were seized from their possession, a police official said.

The investigation is going on, the official said, adding that they belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. He did not share further details.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES